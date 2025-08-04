An environmental conservation organisation has called for the Isle of Man and other nations to boycott the 2027 Island Games, set to be hosted by the Faroe Islands, in protest against the territory’s controversial whale hunting practices.
The Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, which has been campaigning to protect marine life since 1977, is also calling for the International Island Games Association (IIGA) to relocate the 2027 Games altogether, stating that hosting an international celebration of sport in a location associated with the ‘Grindadráp’ sends the wrong message.
‘Grindadráp’ is the local name for a yearly event that sees the people of the Faroe Islands, a self-governing archipelago under Denmark, hunt long-finned pilot whales as well as other species of cetaceans such as bottlenose dolphins, white-sided dolphins and Risso’s dolphins.
However, the IIGA has responded to the criticism with a clear stance.
A spokesperson said: ‘Whilst it recognises the strong feelings people have on this issue, the International Island Games Association was formed to foster and encourage friendship through sporting activities between diverse island communities and to provide opportunities for sportsmen and sportswomen to participate in international sport.
‘Therefore we do not become involved or interfere in politics.’
‘We respectfully suggest that people should approach the Faroese Government with their concerns.’
Despite this, Sea Shepherd says the Games risk being overshadowed by international condemnation if action isn’t taken.
In a statement, the group said: ‘Choosing the Faroe Islands as the host of the Island Games in 2027 undermines the very spirit of compassion, unity, and respect the Games claim to represent.
‘The mass killing of pilot whales and dolphins in the Faroes cannot be ignored.’
Sea Shepherd, which works globally to end whaling and fight illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing, has shared email templates encouraging supporters to contact the IIGA directly and demand a change of venue.
The group also urged athletes and sporting bodies to speak out.
The call comes just weeks after Manx athletes returned from a hugely successful trip to the 2025 Island Games in Orkney, hailed as one of the best in the event’s 20-year history.
Despite being the smallest host in terms of population, the 21,500-strong Orkney community delivered a memorable event supported by nearly 1,000 volunteers.
But Sea Shepherd warns the Faroes Games could be marred by ongoing global criticism of the Grindadráp, in which hundreds of whales and dolphins are driven into shallow waters and killed, a tradition that campaigners say has no place in a modern, ethical world.
A Sea Shepherd spokesperson said: ‘We’re not just a campaign, we’re part of a growing global movement.
‘We urge all island nations and athletes who care about ocean health and marine life to stand in solidarity by refusing to legitimise outdated and cruel practices through their participation.’
The Isle of Man is scheduled to host the Island Games in 2029.
Sea Shepherd says now is the time for open, democratic discussion among athletes, officials, and the public about where the line is drawn between cultural respect and ethical responsibility.