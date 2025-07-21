Isle of Man footballer Chris Bass Jr made a record-breaking appearance for the national team at last week’s Island Games in Orkney.
The player/manager chalked up cap number 90 for the Manx national side during the bronze medal play-off match against Jersey on Friday afternoon having made his debut in 2001.
The match at Kirkwall Grammar was a ding-dong battle against their Channel Island counterparts which swung back and forth, before Lee Gale settled it in the Isle of Man’s favour courtesy of a late strike which sealed a hat-trick.
Jersey took the lead shortly before the half-hour mark through Casey Nixon’s effort, but Gale cancelled this out 12 minutes later with his first of the afternoon.
Just when it looked like the two sides would go in level at the break, Jersey retook the lead on the stroke of half-time through Robert Martins-Figueira.
Their advantage proved to be very short-lived though as the Isle of Man grabbed another equaliser only moments later, again via Gale but this time from the penalty spot.
The goals dried up in the second half as the teams continued to cancel each other out but, just when it looked like the match would proceed to extra-time and possibly even penalties, the Isle of Man struck the decisive blow.
With 89 minutes on the clock, it was that man again – Gale – who popped up to snatch a dramatic late winner and complete his hat-trick to secure the bronze medal for the Manx side.
Having broken Peter Langridge’s record of 89 appearance for the Isle of Man – a record which had stood for 20 years – Bass Jr received a signed shirt from the players to mark the occasion.