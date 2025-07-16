The Isle of Man’s swimmers continue to turn the water at the Pickaquoy Leisure Centre into Island Games gold.
After a win for Harry Robinson in the men’s 50m backstroke and the men’s 4x50m medley team on Monday evening, it was the turn of the 4x50m freestyle quartet to shine on Tuesday night.
The team of Zach Bellhouse, Magnus Kelly, Harry Robinson and Joel Watterson produced a dominant performance to win by nearly two seconds from early medal table leaders the Faroe Islands.
The Faroes in turn edged Jersey into bronze by a fraction of a second.
The Manx team’s winning team of 1 minute 30.93 seconds was also a new Island Games record, the Manx well inside the old standard of 1:31.54 set by Guernsey in 2013.
The relay wasn’t the only medal won by the swim team on Tuesday evening in Orkney, with the Manx contingent picking up two more individual medals.
Men’s team captain Watterson picked up his first medal of what is his fourth Island Games in the men’s 200m freestyle event.
The 26 year old finished with a silver medal in a time of 1 minute 48.30 seconds after finishing behind Cayman’s James Allison (1:46.92).
Team-mate Alexander Turnbull landed a second bronze medal in as many nights as he finished third in the men’s 50m breaststroke in a new Isle of Man record of 28.48s.
Libby Curphey also contested one of Tuesday evening’s finals, finishing fifth in the women’s 100m backstroke.
