The Isle of Man’s cycling contingent rounded out a busy week at the Orkney Island Games with two more medals.
The two silvers won in Friday afternoon’s town criterium took the team’s tally for the week to eight across both the road and mountain biking disciplines.
Tyler Hannay completed his set of individual medals, adding silver to the gold he won in Monday’s time trial and the bronze he landed in Wednesday’s road race.
The 21 year old was pipped to victory after an hour and five laps of frenetic, wheel-to-wheel racing around the technical Kirkwall town centre course.
Menorca’s Aaron Genestar Sánchez won the final sprint to pick up his second medal of the Games, while Hannay held off Jersey pair Jacob Mauger and Tom Huelin to finish runner-up.
Hannay’s team-mates Callum Salisbury and Mark Horsthuis finished further back in the bunch in 10th and 11th, while Ivan Sorby and Niall Quiggin finished another 20 seconds down in the next group in 13th and 15th respectively.
The quintet rode well tactically all race and were at the head of the field for the majority of it.
Their combined results gave them silver in the team competition behind Jersey. Isle of Wight completing the final podium of the week.
Hannay was pleased with his medal haul after a hard week’s work in the Orcadian sun.
The rider, who is nicknamed the ‘Ramsey Tram’ said: ‘Although I was close to winning, it's quite a nice thing to finish off by completing the full set of gold, silver and bronze.
‘It has been a great games, and I'm happy with how I did and how the team's done.
‘The tactics went to plan today. I think the road race, by our high standards, was slightly under par even though we got a medal.
‘The standard we set ourselves is to try and win.
‘When we didn’t on Wednesday it meant we sort of had a bit of knock back, which we used as motivation to come out all guns blazing today.
‘We just always wanted to be at the front and across anyone that was trying to get away. The whole team rode well.’
The streets of the Orkney capital were lined for the race with Hannay commenting on how good the atmosphere had been for this event and for the week as a whole: ‘There were people everywhere - Orkney has really embraced the Games. It does help that the weather has been fantastic this week, but the whole Games have been great.
‘I've done the Commonwealths before, but this was my first Island Games and it was a completely different experience - I've loved it.’
- On Thursday the Isle of Man’s mountain bike team clinched team silver in the men’s mountain bike cross-country event.
Eric Kelly, who had been the team’s best performer in Tuesday’s MTB criterium, finished fifth only two minutes outside the medal places.
The experienced Ross Thornley was 10th, Owen Collins 14th and Horsthuis 27th, the latter man competing in all five cycling events across the week.
