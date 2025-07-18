Christa Cain and Corrin Leeming rounded off their exceptional weeks at the Island Games by winning double gold in the half-marathon.
The two Isle of Man distance runners produced utterly dominant performances to win by big margins.
The times were extraordinarily fast on a course containing around 1,000 feet of ascent, and on the top section of the course there was a severe headwind on each of the four laps.
It was Corrin's second gold medal of the week to add to his win in the 10,000 metres, while Christa has gone one better to complete a hat-trick in the 5,000, 10,000 and half-marathon.
She has been exceptional on her Island Games debut and has hugely impressed everyone in Orkney this week.
Charlton Debono of Gozo showed his class with the silver medal and the bronze went to Julian Gregersen of the Faroe Islands.
In the women's race it was Jessica Troy of Jersey with the silver medal and the bronze went to Mhairi Hall of the Western Isles.
The men's team champions were the Faroe Islands, with the silver going to Gozo and Guernsey just pipping the Isle of Man to the bronze.
It was joy for the Western Isles with gold in the women's team event. Silver went to Shetland and bronze to the Isle of Man.
DAVID GRIFFITHS
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.