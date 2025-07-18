The Isle of Man national women’s football team suffered a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat in the Island Games final on Friday afternoon.
The Manx side went up against Bermuda at Kirkwall Grammar and the two teams proved inseparable throughout more than two hours of football.
After a goalless 90 minutes, the match proceeded to extra-time.
Penalties appeared to be looming until Milly Dawson seized on a poor back pass before firing home to give the Isle of Man what looked like a decisive lead late on.
But there was still time for more drama when Bermuda were awarded a controversial penalty in the final seconds of extra-time, which they confidently scored to send the tie to a shootout.
Despite defeating the Western Isles in a penalty shootout during the semi-finals on Thursday, there was to be no repeat for the Isle of Man side in the final.
After both teams scored their first two spot-kicks, IoM captain Becky Corkish drilled her penalty wide, before Bermuda scored theirs to take a 3-2 lead.
And the result was confirmed moments later when Tia Lisy saw her spot-kick saved and Bermuda slotted home their fourth to secure the gold medal.
While no doubt disappointing for the Manx side, it’s worth remembering that the Isle of Man women weren’t even originally in this year’s Island Games having missed out in the draw after too many teams entered.
Having been given a reprieve and a place in the tournament, a silver medal is still an excellent result for the Manx team.
