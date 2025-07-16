Isle of Man archer Ethan Moore landed his fourth medal of this week’s Island Games in Orkney on Wednesday afternoon.
Ethan, who is competing alongside his brother Rhys and dad Dave at the Games, beat the Faroe Islands Bogi Andreason 134-132 in the pair’s bronze medal match.
It adds to the bronzes he won earlier in the week in the 1440 men’s compound and the team compound, plus the silver he won with Aalin George in Tuesday’s head-to-head team knockout.
Andreason was one three Faroese in the last four, Nikkel Petersen, who beat Ethan in the semis, triumphing over Joannes Poulsen by just one point to take gold at the Pickaquoy Centre.
Dave had exited at the last 16 stage, while Andrew Westmoreland was beaten in the quarter-finals.
Rhys, who is also the team’s manager, made it one step further before losing 145-139 to Petersen.
Faroese archers have won the last seven head-to-head compound events, with Petersen reigning champion.
George lost to Jersey’s Hannah Bridle 134-131 in the quarter-finals of the women’s competition.
