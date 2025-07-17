Sam Perry grabbed a gutsy bronze in the final of Tuesday evening’s 1,500m, but he had to wait 24 hours to pick his medal after becoming unwell after the race.
The 18 year old collapsed shortly after the event, as he explained as he collected his medal on Wednesday evening: ‘I felt good for a minute, and then just something happened. Next thing I know I’m in the back room and had oxygen things in my nose and straps all around me.
‘I don't know if it was the heat - it could have been a few things. I think it was a bit of the heat, and then I think it might have been just a bit of dehydration and everything else really.’
Thankfully Perry has made a full recovery and will contest Friday’s 800m final alongside team-mate Ryan Corrin after qualifying fastest in Wednesday’s heats.
Reflecting on his bronze medal run, the Northern AC member added: ‘I was coming into that race sixth fastest, but I always knew that I had a good kick.
‘So I thought: “You know what, if I can keep up there for the whole thing, I'll always have a shot at a medal.”
‘I managed to kick on the last lap and move up through the field to finish third, which I’m pleased with.
‘A gold would have been nice, but we'll take a bronze.’
The youngest member of the Isle of Man’s athletics contingent, Hope Lewis, has also qualified for Friday afternoon’s women’s 800m final on Wednesday evening.
The Northern AC member ran 2 minutes 24.65 seconds to qualify as one of the event’s fastest losers.
