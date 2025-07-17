The third day of competition in the Pickaquoy pool produced another six medals for Team Isle of Man on Wednesday evening.
The island squad grabbed a third relay gold when they triumphed in the mixed 4 x 50m relay.
Libby Curphey, Harry Robinson and team captains Laura Kinley and Joel Watterson pipped the Faroes and Jersey to top spot on the podium with a combined time of 1 minute 46.97 seconds in what was a new Games record.
The race was so tight that there just over half a second separated the top three.
Watterson also enjoyed a fruitful night in the individual events, picking up another two medals to add to his burgeoning Orkney Games haul.
The 26 year old was narrowly beaten to gold in the men’s 100m freestyle by Cayman’s James Allison in a repeat of Tuesday evening’s 200m event.
Watterson’s time of 48.88s was a fraction behind Allison who stopped the clock at 48.79s.
Watterson’s Isle of Man team-mate Zach Bellhouse finished sixth in that race.
Joel’s other medal came in the men’s 50m butterfly - a race that saw two Manx medallists.
Watterson swam to bronze in a dead heat with Orkney’s Alfie Price, but there was a also a silver for fellow Commonwealth Games swimmer Harry Robinson.
The latter clocked a time of 24.42s to finish just behind Jersey gold medallist Filip Nowacki.
It was the same one-two in the men’s 100m individual medley, where Robinson grabbed his second silver of the night and sixth medal of the meeting overall in a new Manx record of 55.23s.
Kinley secured the island’s other medal, landing her second individual silver of the week in the women’s 100m breaststroke.
As in Monday’s 50m event she finished second to the Western Isles record-breaking Kara Hanlon who has dominated the breaststroke events and and has represented Scotland in the Commonwealth Games in the past.
