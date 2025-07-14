Tyler Hannay continued the Isle of Man’s rich history in the cycling events at the Island Games in Orkney on Monday afternoon.
Fresh from competing in the British National Road Championships recently, the 21-year-old from Ramsey simply dominated the men’s time trial in West Mainland.
The TT covered two laps of a route around the northernmost point of the island, totalling a distance of 45 kilometres.
Joining Hannay was Mark Horsthuis, Niall Quiggin, Callum Salisbury and Ivan Sorby, although Horsthuis was listed as a non-finisher.
Such was Hannay’s dominance over the 45km route that he won by almost three minutes.
He completed the distance in a time of 57 minutes and 17.702 seconds, which was a huge 2m 46.249s in front of Colin Tester of Gibraltar.
Philip Touzeau from Guernsey completed the podium a further 9.066s adrift in a time of 1hr 3.951s.
There was very little to separate fellow Manxies Salisbury and Quiggin who finished 10th and 11th respectively with times of 1:02:53.236 and 1:03:02.108, while Sorby was 29th in 1:07:51.061.
All of these efforts were enough to ensure that the Isle of Man contingent triumphed in the team category as well, completing a double gold which – temporarily at least – put the Isle of Man at the top of the fledgling medal table at the time of going to press.
