Another evening, another stunning performance from one of the island’s top athletes.
This time it was Corrin Leeming’s turn to shine in Monday’s men’s 10,000 metres as he followed in the trainer tracks of Crista Cain who dominated in the women’s race less than 24 hours earlier.
Similarly to Crista, Leeming made a rapid start to his race and had lapped the rest of the field within 12 of the 25 laps.
His pace ensured he finished seven seconds inside the old record for the event of 30 minutes 3.64 seconds, set by Aland’s Janne Holmen in 2009, making him the first man to go sub-30 in the 40-year history of the Island Games.
The Western AC member crossed the line just over two minutes ahead of runner-up George Rice from Jersey, with Gozo’s Charlton Debono a further couple of seconds back in bronze spot.
Saaremaa’s former Olympian Kaur Kivistik, who pipped Leeming to gold in Guernsey two years ago, rounded out the top four, while Corrin’s Isle of Man team-mate Jordan Cain finished 12th in a time of 35:05.58.
After the finish a delighted Leeming said: ‘I'm really happy with that.
‘I wanted a hard race, but I wasn't really thinking about the records.
‘I told my sister at lunchtime that I thought I could run a sub-30 before the summer was out, but I wasn't going to try tonight. She told me just go for it - I'm glad I trusted her!’
‘I really wanted to go hard from the start.’
Team-mate Cain was happy with his race adding: ‘I wanted just to run a decent time. I've not run competitively on the track since I was 15, and I'm 33 now - I really enjoyed the experience.
‘I said before the race I wanted to avoid being lapped by Corrin three times and I managed that!’
The pair, plus Mark Burman, are in the men’s half-marathon on Friday morning.
Leeming will be looking to defend his title after winning at the Guernsey Games of 2023 in a time of 1:08:16.
Looking ahead to the race around the roads of Orkney’s capital Kirkwall, Leeming said: ‘It's going to be a good course.
‘It looks hard, but I'm excited. It's very hilly for a half-marathon.
‘You very, very rarely get a course that's going to be that hilly. I think it's a huge unknown for everyone, but I'm really looking forward to it.’
Cain added: ‘The course is really good. It's got a bit of everything, not much flat. It's kind of up and down, which should suit the three of us really.
‘Hopefully we'll go really well. But like Corrin said, it's on the day, and it's gonna be a bit of an unknown for everyone - hopefully we'll all go well.’
