Talented teen Regan Corrin added to his growing collection of Island Games medals on Wednesday evening.
The Manx Harrier claimed his second medal of the week with silver in the long jump, having triumphed in Sunday’s high jump competition.
This week’s success comes after the 18 year old bagged gold in the high jump and bronze in the 4x100 relay at his games debut in Guernsey two years ago.
In Wednesday’s event, Corrin recorded a best jump of 7.29 metres to comfortably finish runner-up to flying Faroese Torur Mortensen whose best on the night was 7.40m.
Menorca’s Nicolas Vila Iglesias completed the podium places with a jump of 6.77 having won silver two years ago.
Corrin’s fellow Manxie Sebastien Sgouraditis was 13th with a jump of 4.04m.
Speaking after the competition, Corrin said: ‘I'm absolutely buzzing with that. Although the aim was gold, I'm never going to turn down a silver medal.
‘I was hoping to catch him [Mortensen] on an off day, but we were both on it and the better man won on the day.’
Corrin finished seventh in the long jump at the Guernsey Games with a best jump of 6.61. He puts his improvement down to a lot of hard work in the interim.
‘It's just about pushing it every day. You just push yourself to exhaustion, but find that extra gear, even in the times when you're not motivated.
‘You have to stay disciplined and just keep turning up - that's all it is.’
Corrin, who has the triple jump and relay sprints to finish the week, was fulsome in his praise for the Games so far: ‘It's been amazing - the fans, the atmosphere, everything.
‘It's so busy and the adrenaline that gives you makes you twice the athlete. It's been so good.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.