The Isle of Man women’s national team started their Orkney Island Games campaign with a frustrating 0-0 draw against Gozo at Dounby on Sunday evening.
The Maltese island came with a game plan which saw them park the bus for large periods in a match that the Manx dominated but couldn’t muster the breakthrough.
It was a nervy opening 45 for the IoM with several misplaced passes. Their first opportunity arrived on 20 minutes when Sarah O’Reilly curled in a free-kick which Tia Lisy glanced wide.
On the stroke of half-time, Lisy’s free-kick found Chloe Teare whose header was superbly tipped over the crossbar.
After the break, the Manx continued to press forward. Another Lisy free-kick found Pippa Wallis who drove her effort over the target, before yet another set-piece by O’Reilly saw Lisy’s header cleared off the line.
Just after the hour, a searching ball into the Gozo box was fumbled by the goalkeeper under pressure from Rebecca Cole who teed up Holly Sumner, but she fired over.
The introduction of Milly Dawson after the hour mark freshened up the Manx attack. Minutes after coming off the bench, she received an angled pass but drove straight at the goalkeeper. Soon after, she had another effort superbly saved by the keeper.
In the closing stages, Becky Corkish fired an effort wide and the match finished goal-less.
A penalty shoot-out took place afterward which finished 3-2 to Gozo. This will only count in the eventuality of goal difference and cards remaining the same in the group standings, so the Manx still took a point in the opening fixture.
PAUL HATTON
- The Isle of Man women will be back in action this afternoon (Monday) when they face Froya at 3.30pm.
