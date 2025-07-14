The Isle of Man’s gymnasts enjoyed a medal rush at the 2025 Island Games in Orkney on Monday.
The opening day of the gymnastics competition at the biennial event saw the Manx athletes get off to a flying start with no fewer than six medals during the morning.
Harry Eyres was arguably the star of the show has he completed a hat-trick of medals with a clean sweep of gold, silver and bronze at the Stromness Academy.
The teenager won gold in the men’s SET individual high bar final, recording a score of 9.250.
This was enough to get the better of Bjarki Johannesen of the Faroe Islands and Karthik Adapa of the Cayman Islands in the silver and bronze medal positions respectively.
Isle of Man team-mates Leon Martin and Fraser McKenna only narrowly missed out on a medal when finishing joint fourth, while Martin Vorster, Joshua Clarkson and Ewan McIlraith were sixth, ninth and 13th respectively.
Eyres also claimed silver in the men’s SET individual floor when only 0.050 off the gold medal and bronze in the vault discipline when finishing third behind team-mate McKenna who clinched the silver medal.
More medals followed for the Manxies in the rings and parallel bars events when McIlraith claimed silver in the former while Leon Martin earned a bronze medal in the latter to round off an excellent start to the Island Games for the Isle of Man gymnasts.
