Regan Corrin kicked off Team Isle of Man’s Orkney Island Games athletics campaign in style on Sunday afternoon by claiming gold in the first event of the meet.
The talented all-rounder took first spot in the men’s high jump after clearing 1.97 metres in near perfect conditions at the Pickachoy track in Kirkwall.
Corrin successfully defended his title, having won gold in the event two years ago in Guernsey as a 16 year old. There he triumphed with a jump of 1.95.
On this occasion, Menorca’s Nicolas Vila Iglesias was runner-up to Corrin, edging out Saaremaa’s Uku Rüütel on countback after they had both jumped 1.94.
Corrin was delighted to claim his second gold in as many Games but disappointed not to clear the 2.05m he attempted on his last set of jumps. He said: ‘I’m buzzing, even though I didn’t get the height I wanted - it’s still an Island Games gold medal at the end of the day.
‘It was kind of my competition to lose - I knew that.
‘This will settle me for the rest of the week. I was favourite to win that so there was a bit of pressure on me, but I’ve got that out of the way now and I can concentrate on my other events now.’
The talented teen is in for a busy week. He is also contesting the long jump, triple jump, 100m and 4x100m and 4x400m relays.
Corrin also praised the home crowd for the atmosphere they are helping to create at the impressive Orkney track.
‘Obviously the weather has been good, but the crowd have been good as well. I perform better when they’re are up and full of energy as they have been.’
