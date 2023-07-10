Will Draper was narrowly off the podium in the men’s cycling time trial at the NatWest Island Games on Monday afternoon.
Having claimed bronze in the triathlon 24 hours earlier, Draper was back on his bike for the opening cycling discipline of this week’s Games.
Over a tricky course, he was forced to overcome a dropped chain early on and eventually clocked in at 38m 16m 24s at the end of the 32km distance.
That time placed him eighth, less than 17 seconds of the bronze medal position.
The next best Manx rider was Mark Horsthuis in 15th place at 39:48.98, followed by Niall Quiggin 25th at 40:51.31, then Jamie Fletcher two places back in 27th at 41:22.14 then Michael Faid 38th at 42:24.96.
Those times combined place the Isle of Man in fifth place in the team standings, only 14 seconds off fourth place.
The individual gold medal went to the Isle of Wight’s Kevin Chant who was more than one minute clear of one of the favourites, Sam Culverwell of Jersey.