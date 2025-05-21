Her Royal Highness Princess Anne is to attend this summer’s Island Games in Orkney.
The Princess Royal will officially open the Games which take place in the Scottish archipelago between July 12-18, with the opening ceremony being held at Kirkwall’s Bignold Park.
The event sees around 2,000 athletes from 24 island groups across the globe compete in 12 sports: archery, athletics, badminton, bowls, cycling, football, golf, gymnastics, sailing, squash, swimming and triathlon.
This marks the first time Orkney has hosted the Games, making it a landmark occasion for the island and an event that is as much about community and camaraderie as it is about competition.
Kirsty Talbot, director of the Orkney Gaames, said: ‘We are incredibly honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness to Orkney to open the 20th international Island Games.
'With just over a month to go until we welcome the world, anticipation is ramping up as local businesses, tourism, and community groups are preparing to showcase the vibrant spirit and culture of Orkney.
‘We are on the brink of a truly unforgettable event that will celebrate Orkney’s rich heritage, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality which will make this a memorable event for everyone involved.
‘We are looking forward to extending our famous Orcadian welcome to Princess Anne.’
The Games kick off with the opening ceremony and athletes’ parade in Kirkwall on Saturday, July 12 and will be hosted by television presenter Lorraine Kelly and Stewart Bain.
Some of the highlights throughout the week include the triathlon in Stromness, cycling road races through the West Mainland and the half-marathon in Kirkwall.
The opening ceremony and all of the sporting events are free and open for all to attend.