This year marks the third time Guernsey has hosted the Island Games - the first time a nation has done so - and comes exactly 20 years after they hosted the event in 2003 when a fresh-faced Mark Cavendish stole the show with a thrilling victory in the men’s town criterium, infamously sprinting to the line to snatch victory from Jersey’s Sam Firby who was prematurely celebrating what he thought was a win.