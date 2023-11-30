As well as the film about Moore’s, a short film ‘How to make a traditional Manx kipper’ has also been made available online. Culure Vannin’s James Franklin said: ‘We are enormously thankful to have the footage available to make this film from, as it represents a piece of Peel and Manx history which is now sadly gone. ‘As well as being a beautiful and interesting film in itself, we realise that it is also an important document for the future. The last traditional kipper yard closing in Peel is a key marker in the changing face of the Isle of Man, and we feel it is important to document it through this film.’