Peel Commissioners have unveiled further plans for a new multi-purpose venue at the former tennis courts on Marine Parade.
The Commissioners unveiled the scheme back in late 2023, which could include a new café, bowling clubhouse and new public toilets.
New information has been submitted regarding the plans, including the fact that the venue could hold up to 260 people and recruit 10 members of staff.
A large function room with a 150-person capacity is also seen drawn on the newest plans, as well as seating areas both inside and outside the venue.
The site is an area of originally two, but more recently one, public tennis courts situated on the southeastern side of Marine Parade and the northeastern end of Peel’s promenade.
The local authority has previously said that these courts were ‘underused’ and could be better located elsewhere.
Back in February, the Commissioners also held consultation sessions with local residents to see what they thought about the plans.
Clerk Derek Sewell told the board that 92 percent said they would like to see new toilets, while 75 percent agreed that a new café should be in the plans.
Eight respondents, predominantly businesses, said it was a ‘duplication’ of what is already in Peel.
However, he said the two closest businesses - the BnB and the Bowling Green Club - were both in support of the design.
The site has been vacant since the previous tenants decided not to renew their lease, with the ‘Bowling Green Cafe’ officially closing on July 20 last year.
In an online post, the owner expressed their regret, stating: ‘It is with great sadness that I am informing you that I have decided not to take on the lease of the café again.’