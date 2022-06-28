2,000 celebrate jubilee at Onchan’s party in the park

Onchan Pleasure Park played host to a jubilee ‘party in the park’ that saw around 2,000 people turn up to celebrate at the weekend.

Organised by Onchan Commissioners, there was an array of local talent on display, as well as a range of activities and bouncy castles for children, plenty of family entertainment and a selection of stalls raising funds for local charities.

Some of the acts performing on the temporary stage included Ian Thompson, Mae Challis and the Dirty Legends, Onchan Silver Band, 3 Million and The Fundamentals, with live music being performed late into the night.

All those soaking up the atmosphere throughout the day could do so whilst quenching their thirst, with a wide variety of beverages on offer thanks to Bushy’s having a licensed bar open.

Acting clerk of Onchan Commissioners Ross Phillips said the special event to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee was a success.

He said: ‘We do a summer event every year and this time it was Jubilee themed which was really well received.

‘There’s always things we’ll look to improve next time round, we’re trying to make the event bigger each year.’

Commissioner David Quirk said: ‘The event couldn’t have taken place without the support from the community.