The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue service confirmed it sent crews from Douglas to the scene of the incident, which happened on Whitebridge Road at around 5.53pm.
A spokesperson for the service confirmed that the occupant of the car had managed to exit the vehicle before their arrival and was treated by paramedics for injuries.
Police officers were also at the scene and managed traffic around the busy crash site by turning away traffic from the Whitebridge Road area.
Firefighters made the vehicle safe and remained at the scene for around an hour to assist with its recovery.