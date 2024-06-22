The 2024 Parish Walk is under way, with 1009 beginning the 84-mile walk at the NSC track at 8am.
Participants have 24 hours to visit the island’s 17 parishes and complete the gruelling event, with the leaders expected at the finish line on Douglas Promenade between 11pm and midnight.
The current record holder is Richard Gerrard who completed the course in 14 hours 40 minutes 8 seconds.
Weather
A dry and sunny day today with light westerly winds backing to a moderate south-westerly this afternoon and a top temperature up to 16°C. It then turns cloudy later on this evening, with a few spots of rain possible for a time overnight
Summary of road closures
- A1 from Union Mills to Crosby closed to ALL traffic 08.20 to 10:30, Drivers should get on to the Glen Darragh Road before 08.20 or else miss out on this section of the course and head south to Oatlands Road / Old Castletown Road (preferred)
- The Cleaynagh Road: 09:00 - 11:30
- The Orrisdale Road: 09:30 - 13:30
- Derby Road, Peel: 12:30 - 18:30
One way roads
These roads can be used for parking and assisting walkers except where no stopping zones are in place (see below)
- The Glen Darragh Road (Marown School to Braaid crossroads) - 08:30 - 11:00
- St Mark’s Road (Braaid roundabout to Clannagh Road) - 09:00 - 11:30
- Stuggadhoo Road (B37) between its junction with the A26 (St Marks Road) and the A24 (Foxdale Road) in a northerly direction - 09:00 - 11:00
- The Oatlands Road (A5 New Castletown Road to A25 Old Castletown Road) - 09:15 - 13:00
- The Old Castletown Road (B24 Oatlands Road junction to A5 New Castletown Road at the Blackboards) - 09:15 - 13:00
- St Marks to Ballasalla Road (Junction of B38 Orrisdale Road to its junction with the A34 Phildraw Road) - 10:00 - 13:30
- A7 Ballasalla to Cross Four Ways road (from the junction of road leading to rear of Rushen Abbey to Cross Four Ways) - 10:00 - 13:00
- Cross 4 Ways to Malew Church (Cross 4 Ways to Malew Church) - 10:00 - 14:00
- A7 Cross Four Ways to the 'T' junction of Ballanorris Road in Ballabeg - 10:00 - 14:00
- Barracks Road, Rushen (Rushen Church to Ballafesson Road) - 11:00 - 14:45
- Old School Road, Rushen (Ballakillowey roundabout to Ballakilley Housing Estate) - 11:00 - 14:00
- The Sloc Road (Ballakilley Housing Estate to the raod leading top Scard Farm) - 11:00 - 15:00
- The Sloc Road (Scard Farm to the Round Table crossroads) - 11:00 - 17:00
- The Dalby Road (Round Table crossroads to the Lhagg Road) - 12:00 - 18:00
- Church Street, Peel (Christian Street to Derby Road) - 13:30 - 18:30
- Peel to Kirk Michael Road (from the Switchback junction to Glen Wyllin campsite) - 13:30 - 18:30
- Ballaugh Church to The Cronk - 15:00 - 21:00
- The B9 Ballacrye Road from The Cronk - 15:00 - 21:00
- Jurby to Bride Road (Junction with B3 Bretney Road to Bride Roundabout) - 17:00 - 22:50
- Bride to Ramsey Road (Bride Roundabout to A17 West Kimerragh Road) - 17:00 - 00:00
- A17 West Kimerragh Road from its junction with the A10 Bride Road to its junction with the B6 outside Andreas village - 17:00 - 00:00
- A17 from its junction with the B3 outside Andreas village to the north side of St Judes crossroads - 18:00 - 02:00
- A17 from the south side of St Judes crossroads to the junction with the A3 at Sulby Bridge - 18:30 - 02:30
- A3 Lezayre Road (Ginger Hall to Ramsey) from a point 110 meters east of the D11 Narradale Road to its junction with the B16 Glen Auldyn Road - 21:00 - 04:00
- The Dhoon to Laxey Road (Dhoon Glen to Minorca Crossroads) - 21:00 - 07:00
No waiting zones
- A7 Main Road, Ballabeg, between its junction with the A28 Ballanorris Road and its junction with the B43 Ballagawne Road. June 24th between 09:00 and 14:00
- A27 Dalby Road, Glen Maye between the existing 30mph speed limit signs at the southernmost entrance to the village and its junction with Glen Maye Park. June 24th between 12:00 and 17:00
- A27 Glen Maye to Peel Road from a point adjacent to the Manx Utilities Pump House on the south side of Patrick Village to the property called "The Raggatt". June 24th between 12:00 and 17:00
- A30 Patrick Road from its junction with the A27 Peel to Glen Maye Road to Vicarage Bends. June 24th between 12:00 and 17:00
- A10 Ramsey to Bride Coast Road from the church in Bride to its junction with the West Kimmeragh Road. June 24th between 12:00 and 17:00
No stopping zones
- Braddan Bridge to Union Mills
- On the A26 St Marks Road between the Braaid Roundabout and the turn off for the Cleaynagh Road
- On the New Castletown Road from the junction of the Cleaynagh Road to the junction with the Oatlands Road
- On the New Castletown Road from the junction of the Old Castletown Road with the junction with the Orrisdale Road
- On the St Marks to Ballasalla Road from the junction with the Orrisdale Road to Ballasalla
- On the A27 from Eairy Cushlin to the Raggatt, Patrick
- Kirk Michael from the Mitre public house to the filling station
- On Church Road, Lonan from the junction with the A2 coast road to Croit-e Quill Road
- On the A2, Lonan with its junction with Church Road coming out of Lonan