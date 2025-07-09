There was music, there was sunshine, and there were pies, what more could you want from a Manx summer Saturday?
That was the scene at Glen Wyllin over the weekend, where local music collective Tunesmiths hosted a laid-back, family-friendly day of live music, food, drink and all-round good craic, raising £425 for mental health charity Isle Listen in the process.
The group, made up of a few local lads who love original music and a good acoustic jam, took a break from their usual low-lit evenings at the Working Men’s Institute in Laxey to throw a more family-focused afternoon in the sun.
The aim? To celebrate song writing, support mental health, and give people a place to just sit and listen.
‘The inspiration behind Tunesmiths lay behind our own desires to play original music to a crowd that wanted to hear it,’ the group explained.
‘With a big emphasis on acoustic style and stripped-back versions of people’s songs, we aim to give the performer a comfortable space to play, as well as an evening entirely focused around music and song writing.’
They added: ‘We had ideas in our head about how we wanted it to be, seated, acoustic gigs with a fully respectable crowd.
‘We are very fortunate for the amazing members of the music scene we have here.
‘Without any prompting, they ensured that Tunesmiths was everything and more than we ever could have imagined by just sitting, listening, and celebrating all of our musicians. Each night has been exceptional.’
Saturday’s event saw a crowd of families, music lovers, and a good few dogs gather at the popular Glen Wyllin campsite.
‘The atmosphere was very fun and relaxed,’ they said.
‘We wanted this to be an entirely family-focused day for charity.
‘It was great to see so many kids and dogs brought along. We felt there was a solid community spirit buzzing around and can’t thank Glen Wyllin enough for facilitating that.’
The group chose Isle Listen as their charity partner for the event because, as they put it, ‘we think their values and what they stand for strongly aligns with our own ethos.’
‘There are so many young, vulnerable people on island who have no voice and struggle to share their problems,’ they said.
‘We believe music is an amazing outlet for young people, especially if they are suffering.
‘We paired with Isle Listen as they are tackling the stigma surrounding mental health head on, by giving young people a safe space to go and talk.
‘If Tunesmiths can assist by promoting a safe space for people to come and express themselves, then it’s a win-win in our eyes.’
Juan Christian, events manager at Isle Listen, added: ‘Events like this really bring the community together, give local talent a chance to shine, and help raise money for important causes.
‘The money raised will go straight into supporting our mental health education programme, preparing our island’s young people with the skills and resilience to navigate the mental and emotional challenges of 21st-century life.’
So, what’s next for the group?
‘We’re definitely looking to get back to the Working Men’s Institute for our usual evening of music,’ the lads said.
‘But we might have another outdoor gig in the locker. If anybody wants to come and perform, please get in touch with us!’