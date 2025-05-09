A record number of smokers have become smoke free since April 2024, thanks to support from Public Health Isle of Man’s ‘Stop Smoking Service’.
On average, 18 people per month have successfully quit smoking during the past year.
Between April 1 2024 and March 31 2025, 215 out of 314 clients who set a quit date successfully stopped smoking.
This is a 69% success rate for the service.
The latest statistics reveal that island quit rates have surpassed the UK’s last recorded success rate of 54%.
Minister for the Cabinet Office, David Ashford, commented: ‘People who use a stop smoking service are three times more likely to succeed in becoming smoke free.
‘The surge in demand for the expertise and individual support available through the Isle of Man Stop Smoking Service reflects the growing commitment of the island's residents to lead healthier lives without tobacco.’
‘Stopping smoking is one of the best things that you can do to improve your health and to save money,’ added Dr Matt Tyrer, director of Public Health.
‘The Isle of Man Stop Smoking Service can help you to becoming smoke free with a support plan and regular consultations at face to face clinics around the island.
‘More recently, the service has supported Manx Care’s antenatal team in offering regular pregnancy stop smoking clinics at the hospital, alongside services for mums-to-be.
‘The service is run by Susan Saunders who has a positive and nurturing approach along with years of experience in helping people to quit successfully.’