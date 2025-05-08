An author and coach is offering free one-to-one consultations for women and teens as part of Menstrual Health Awareness Month.
Emily Todd, a menstrual health and feminine embodiment coach based on the Isle of Man, will be hosting a Menstrual Wellness Drop-In Day on Sunday, May 18, at The Roundhouse in Braddan.
The event will run from 2pm to 6pm in the venue’s Therapy Room and aims to provide a supportive space for women and teens to discuss their cycle-related health and wellbeing.
Miss Todd is a former recipient of one of Gef’s 30 Under 30 awards, which recognises 30 of the Isle of Man’s most promising young leaders, innovators, and change-makers.
She has also written a book on menstrual health for teens called ‘go with the flow’.
She says she wants to create a space where people can talk openly about the challenges they face, whether that’s painful periods, mood swings, irregular cycles, or simply a desire to understand their bodies better.
‘Too many women feel like they’re just supposed to put up with symptoms or feel ignored when they seek help,’ she said.
While the consultations are not medical appointments, they will provide practical advice and next steps for managing menstrual health. Topics may include PMS, post-contraceptive recovery, emotional overwhelm, menstrual pain or irregularity, and reconnecting with the body.
Braddan Commissioners have supported the event, noting the importance of breaking down the stigma surrounding menstrual health. The Roundhouse already provides free period products for visitors and aims to normalise conversations around menstruation.
Todd, who offers workshops and group programs as well as one-to-one coaching, says she hopes the event will empower more women to take control of their menstrual wellbeing.