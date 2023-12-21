Members of Girlguiding Isle of Man were lucky enough to see an early screening of a new Disney film.
The more than 90 members were joined by their island commissioner Su Simpson.
Dianna Rubery, a volunteer for Girlguiding Isle of Man, organised the exclusive screening knowing that the film is about a strong willed female called Asha, who makes a wish upon a star with lots of twists and turns throughout the story.
One of the Brownies from the 9th Douglas branch said that: ‘It was so magical to see this [film], especially at the time of year.
‘It makes me feel so Christmassy’.
Girlguiding Isle of Man is the island’s largest voluntary youth organisation, comprising 65 groups catering for ages from four to 30 years old.
The organisation is always on the look out for volunteers to help them.
Its main aim is for the girls to have: ‘Fantastic adventures and provide them with a space where they help all girls know they can do anything!’
l You can find out more at the organisation’s website www.girlguidingiom.im