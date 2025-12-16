A Douglas driver has been fined £310 for failing to produce insurance twice and having an illegal number plate.
On both occasions he was given five days to produce insurance documents but failed to do so.
He was said to have later produced valid insurance.
On June 14, he was also displaying an illegal number plate.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that the plate had letters and numbers in italics.
Magistrates also ordered prosecution costs of £50.
Exon, who lives at Watterson Lane in Douglas, will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.