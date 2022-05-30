Big Splash dolphin vandalised on second day on display in Douglas

One of the dolphins belonging to Hospice’s ‘Big Splash’ art trail has been defaced.

The dolphin, located next to the Jubilee Clock on Victoria Street, Douglas, was vandalised on Sunday, May 29.

The trail was launched on Friday, May 27.

It was created by sisters Rachael and Phillippa Corcutt, and is titled ‘Between the Sea and Sky’.

The artists took inspiration from ‘the wonderful crystal clear sky above the Isle of Man, which is perfect for stargazing’.

The design features constellations and stars and celebrates the link between sea, land and sky.

The perpetrator of the criminal damage has carved a swastika symbol and hateful language into the head of the sculpture.

In a statement, the Big Splash team said: ‘It’s such a shame we are having to write this but one of our dolphin sculptures has been vandalised.

‘We at Hospice have found this very distressing and of course it is upsetting for the artist and sponsor, as well as the people who have been to visit the dolphin since the damage was caused.

‘This has now been reported to the police but if you see anyone vandalising one of our dolphin sculptures please do let us know by messaging us on our social media pages or report them to the police.

‘We want this to be a wonderful art trail for everyone to enjoy so please keep an eye out for anyone who may be trying to spoil the trail for everyone else.

‘Thank you so much for your support and understanding.’

Police are appealing for any witnesses or information that can assist them in finding the person responsible.

If you have any information, you can contact the team at police on 631212 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.