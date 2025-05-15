Douglas firm SolutionsHub has appointed James O’Kelly as head of corporate development.
Mr O’Kelly previously held the role of head of operations at the Hill Street business that helps egaming businesses with licensing and regulatory advice.
The company say this newly established role underscores its commitment to growth, innovation, and excellence in client service.
A spokesperson from the added: ‘Since joining SolutionsHub, James has been instrumental in driving key initiatives across the organisation.
‘Over the past 18 months, James has headed high-impact growth initiatives, managed treasury and led successful licensing for clients.
‘His contributions have also extended to representing SolutionsHub on the international stage, enhancing the company's global presence.’
In his new role, James will take the lead on a range of high-impact strategic initiatives in close collaboration with the board of directors.
His primary focus will be on identifying and cultivating partnerships, as well as spearheading the development of innovative product lines that align with the company’s long-term vision.
To fully dedicate his efforts, James will be transitioning responsibility for day-to-day operations and compliance to other senior members of the leadership team.
The company say this shift will enable him to concentrate on shaping the firm’s future growth trajectory and ensuring its continued success.
SolutionsHub chief executive Lee Hill said: ‘James has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership and a deep understanding of our business and industry.
‘His appointment as head of corporate development is a natural evolution that aligns with our long-term strategic goals and further reinforces the strength of our leadership team.
‘James will continue to play a pivotal role in advising and supporting clients through increasingly complex regulatory, licensing, and jurisdictional considerations.
‘Leveraging his extensive experience and strong track record of delivering innovative, compliant, and forward-thinking solutions.’