Applications for Income Support can now be made online as part of the government’s drive to modernise Social Security services.
To apply, users must first register with the Government Online Services at gov.im/onlineservices and set up a ‘Social Security’ account.
Once registered, applicants can submit claims and upload supporting documents, including scanned images and photos.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson highlighted the system’s efficiency and convenience, noting its success with incapacity benefit, which also includes direct messaging.
He added: ‘While paper applications remain available, the online service simplifies the process and allows for easier updates to personal circumstances.’
In-person help is available at Markwell House in Douglas for those needing support with the online process; applicants should bring their login credentials.
Development is ongoing, with Employed Person’s Allowance and Jobseeker’s Allowance expected to be available online within the next 12 to 18 months.