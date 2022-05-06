Cat dies in house fire
A cat died in a house fire earlier today.
Shortly before 2pm two major fire appliances from the Douglas fire tation responded to reports of a tumble dryer on fire at a property on Ballanard Road, Douglas.
The occupier, who was alerted by the smoke alarms, removed two dogs to safety and closed a door to the utility room containing the dryer.
Firefighters entered the property and put out a well-developed fire using a high-pressure hosereel.
A fire service spokesman said: ‘Sadly, despite the best efforts of crews a cat was later found deceased within the property.’
The fire service urged people to keep tumble dryers well ventilated and clear of other materials.
Additional advice:
Never overload your dryer.
Clean the lint filter after every use.
Don’t put rags or towels that have been contaminated with oils/grease/solvents/fats etc in dryers without thoroughly cleaning in detergent and hot water first
.Wait until the ‘cool down’ cycle has finished and then remove items immediately.
