Cat dies in house fire

A photograph from the scene ( Isle of Man Fire Service )

A cat died in a house fire earlier today.

Shortly before 2pm two major fire appliances from the Douglas fire tation responded to reports of a tumble dryer on fire at a property on Ballanard Road, Douglas.

The occupier, who was alerted by the smoke alarms, removed two dogs to safety and closed a door to the utility room containing the dryer.

Firefighters entered the property and put out a well-developed fire using a high-pressure hosereel.

A fire service spokesman said: ‘Sadly, despite the best efforts of crews a cat was later found deceased within the property.’

The fire service urged people to keep tumble dryers well ventilated and clear of other materials.

Additional advice:

Never overload your dryer.

Clean the lint filter after every use.

Don’t put rags or towels that have been contaminated with oils/grease/solvents/fats etc in dryers without thoroughly cleaning in detergent and hot water first