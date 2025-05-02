The summer season of cruises arriving to the Isle of Man has started this week, with a number of new arrivals making their way onto Manx shores.
The ‘Silver Endeavour’ was the first ship to arrive on Saturday, April 26 at 12pm, with its port being the Calf of Man.
‘Renaissance’ then arrived into Douglas Bay on the morning of Friday, May 2, as well as ‘Ocean Nova’ heading to the Calf of Man at 6pm on the same day.
The next cruise, ‘Seabourn Venture’, will attend the Calf of Man at 6am and then head to Douglas at roughly 12pm on Friday, May 9.
Between Friday, May 9 and Sunday, September 21, there will be a total of 52 more stops across three different locations around the island - Peel, Douglas Bay and the Calf of Man.
Meanwhile, there will be a total number of 32 cruises coming into the island from April to September.
A spokesperson from Visit Isle of Man commented: ‘As an island steeped in Viking and maritime heritage, no itinerary that includes the Irish Sea is complete without dropping anchor in the Isle of Man.
‘The island has long been a favourite port of call for cruise liners, with a choice of anchorages on our picturesque coastline - from the sweeping Victorian promenade of Douglas to a dock alongside the ancient fortress of Peel Castle.’
In 2024, the island welcomed 43 cruise ships and 21,679 passengers, generating an estimated £1.8 million in visitor spend.
That figure is expected to rise to £2.6 million in 2025, with up to 30,000 cruise passengers forecast to step ashore.
Deborah Heather, chief executive of Visit Isle of Man, said: ‘It is great to see the continued growth in the number of cruise passengers.
‘Our UNESCO Biosphere and rich cultural heritage offer visitors an experience unlike any other.’