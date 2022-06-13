Douglas RNLI volunteers assist stricken nine-metre trimaran yacht

Douglas RNLI volunteers were tasked with assisting a nine-metre trimaran yacht that had lost power two miles off Douglas Head on Sunday.

The coastguard requested the launch of the all-weather lifeboat at 1.04pm to assist the yacht, which had three people onboard.

The all-weather lifeboat launched at 1.20pm and was alongside the vessel within five minutes, ready to assess the situation.

After an assessment by the Coxswain, it was decided the safest option was to tow the vessel back into the harbour.

The trimaran yacht dropped the sail and was towed by the all-weather lifeboat into the safety of Douglas Harbour.

At the entrance of the harbour an alongside tow was established as the vessel was assisted to South Edwards Pier, where the vessel was then handed over to the care of Douglas Coastguard team.

Once the vessel was secure, Douglas RNLI volunteers returned to station at 2.30pm where the lifeboat was then prepared ready for the next service call.

Volunteers from the Victorian Society, who were operating the Camera Obscura on Douglas Head at the time, took photos from inside and outside the Obscura of the incident, including the above, which they have provided to the Examiner.

The Victorian Society volunteers operate the 1890s Camera Obscura on Saturday afternoons and Sundays during the holiday season - if the flag is flying, they are open.