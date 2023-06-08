Fire crews from five stations across the island were called out to attend the incidents.
At 1.30am, crews from Rushen, Castletown and Douglas attended the fire and on arrival crews were met with a rapidly spreading gorse fire of approximately 50 square meters.
The fire service said all of them ‘worked hard to prevent the fire spreading further’.
It continued: ‘Due to the remote location a water bowser was used to supplement water supplies to the area.
‘Crews were in attendance for three hours and investigations are underway to determine the cause continue.’
It added: ‘At 6.30am a rescue pump from Peel station and a major appliance from Kirk Michael station responded to reports of a person trapped following a one vehicle road traffic collision in the area of the 11th milestone on the TT course.
‘The single occupant of the vehicle had managed to free themselves prior to our arrival and received precautionary checks from our colleagues in the Isle of Man Ambulance Service.’
Crews were in attendance for about 30 minutes.