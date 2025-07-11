The Manx Lottery Trust has awarded a grant of £10,840 to charity the Isle of Man Youth Motor Project to support the delivery of a new programme.
The project, titled: ‘Developing Authentic Happiness and an Anti-Fragile Disposition’, will run over the course of 12 months and use positive psychology techniques to help young people improve their decision-making, build resilience, and develop healthier coping mechanisms.
Through small-group sessions, talking therapies, skills-building activities, and structured personal development, the programme aims to create more positive outcomes for young people exposed to exploitation, harm or risk-taking behaviours.
Peter Hodgson from the Isle of Man Youth Motor Project said: ‘We are hugely grateful to Manx Lottery Trust for supporting this important initiative.
‘With their help, we can deliver a meaningful and structured programme that offers practical tools for young people to build confidence, purpose and emotional strength.
‘It’s about creating a safer, more hopeful future for those who need it most.’
The IoMYMP was set in 1997, moving to its present workshop in Hills Meadow, Douglas in 2014. Since it began, more than 700 young people have attended at least one of the project’s programmes, and many have benefited from their involvement.
The funding was awarded through the Trust’s community awards programme, which supports charitable and not-for-profit organisations across the island to deliver projects that enhance community wellbeing, support inclusion and provide long-term positive impact.
Sarah Kelly, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, added: ‘This is an inspiring project that tackles some of the most pressing challenges faced by young people today.
‘We’re pleased to support the Isle of Man Youth Motor Project and wish them every success as they empower young people to grow in confidence, resilience and happiness.’
To learn more about the Manx Lottery Trust’s community awards programme and how to apply, visit www.mlt.org.im.