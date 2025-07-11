A key commuter route in Douglas is set to become one-way later this month while improvement works are carried out on a busy bus stop.
Woodbourne Road will be restricted to one-way traffic between its junctions with York Road and Derby Road from Monday, July 21 until Monday, July 28.
Vehicles will only be permitted to travel towards Prospect Terrace and Woodbourne Square during this period.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) is carrying out the works to upgrade the bus stop on Woodbourne Road.
Improvements include a lowered kerb, which will make it easier for passengers, particularly those with mobility issues, to board and alight from buses.
The scheme forms part of a wider effort by Bus Vannin to improve accessibility at bus stops around the island, with dropped kerbs being introduced at multiple locations to support passengers with reduced mobility.
The road is a well-used route for commuters heading into Douglas during peak times, and the DoI has warned that delays are likely while the changes are in place.
As part of the works, rolling 24-hour two-, three- and four-way traffic controls will also be implemented where necessary, with pedestrian crossings provided to ensure public safety throughout.
The one-way system will be in place on Woodbourne Road between York Road and Sydney Street, although access for residents and emergency services will be maintained where possible.
A DoI spokesperson said: ‘These essential works will improve access for passengers using public transport and bring the bus stop up to modern standards.
‘We appreciate the public’s patience while the temporary measures are in place.’
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and consider alternative routes during the one-way restriction to avoid peak-time disruption.