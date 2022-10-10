Fire service rescues dog
A dog was rescued from a river by the fire service last week.
Just after 3.30pm on Friday the rope and water rescue team and one Douglas crew were mobilised to Groudle Glen for a dog trapped in the river. With the assistance of a ladder, crews entered the water to retrieve seven-year-old Ollie.
The fire service said: ‘He was a little bit damp and shaken from his experience but is now warming up nicely from his ordeal.’
It took to social media to warn the public of the increased dangers that can emerge after heavy rainfall.
The fire service warned people to keep dogs out of fast flowing rivers, to avoid going into the water as they could suffer from cold water shock, and said river banks and cliff edges could be unstable so to stay away from the edge after rainfall.
