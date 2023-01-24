Station officer Matt Tyrer said: ‘Four firefighters with breathing apparatus have been committed and we are currently utilising the ALP (Aerial ladder platform) for an aerial attack. The fire started within the chimney.’
Firefighters dealing with smoke-logged property
Tuesday 24th January 2023 3:44 pm
Firefighters dealing with a chimmney fire at Glen Mooar near St John's ()
