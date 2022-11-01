Hop tu Naa sees egg-throwings and anti-social behaviour

By Liam Grimley  
Tuesday 1st November 2022 3:34 pm
()

The police co-ordinated with some shop owners to restrict the sale of eggs to young people after they received reports of ‘anti-social behaviour’ during last night’s Hop tu Naa festivities.

The police also received a report of some young people causing problems in the Ballacottier area in Douglas.

Their details were taken and their parents/guardians were notified about their behaviour via the PEAT process.

PEAT stands for the Police Early Action Team, it uses early intervention to divert young people away from anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.

