The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service deployed crews from Peel today a two vehicle road traffic collision in Glen Helen, with reports of one person trapped.
The road was shut from Little London crossroads to the junction of Ballig Bridge this afternoon.
The incident took place near the Glen Helen Lodge.
The fire service said that 'on arrival, crews stabilised the vehicle and used battery operated hydraulic cutting equipment to create space for our colleagues at Ambulance Service to assess the occupant for injuries'. A statement from the service on Facebook continued: 'The occupant was then assisted from the vehicle and transferred to the awaiting ambulance.
'All other occupants were able to remove themselves from the vehicles prior to the Fire Service arrival.
'Crews made the vehicle safe, ready for recovery and were in attendance for approximately 60 minutes.'
The statement finished with a warning to members of the public regarding the current driving conditions.
It said: 'The weather is making driving conditions difficult, so please drive carefully and to the conditions'.