Lifeboat trip for Sir John
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer paid a visit to the Port Erin’s RNLI branch on Sunday, October 2.
Sir John visited the station with his wife, Lady Lorimer, and his son.
He said: ‘It was great to see the expertise, professionalism and commitment of the crew and support team.’
The crew were able to take them out on the lifeboat to see the ‘Dancing Dragon’ at the Calf of Man.
If formed part of a tour around the emergency services in the island, having visited Douglas Fire Station on Saturday.
The Lieutenant Governor finished off the tour on Monday, when he attended the Chief Constable’s Annual Awards for the police, where he presented awards to officers of merit.
This trip to the lifeboat coincides with the Ramsey RNLI recruitment open evening, where people can get a glimpse at what the voulnteer crews do.
The session is on tonight, Thursday, October 6, at 7pm and goes on until 9pm.
It is the second open day they have held, having held one on Sunday.
