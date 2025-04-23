The Infrastructure Minister has confirmed she is ‘reviewing and examining’ her Department’s decision to permanently withdraw the seasonal bus service to Cregneash and The Sound.
Although no reinstatement has been confirmed, Minister for Infrastructure, Dr Michelle Haywood, told Isle of Man Today: ‘I am reviewing the department’s decision and examining what can be achieved.
‘There is no bus service planned – yet.’
It follows strong criticism from southern parish commissioners over the cancellation of Bus Vannin’s No. 28 route, which previously connected Port Erin with the National Folk Museum at Cregneash and the popular café at The Sound.
The route was cut last year after being deemed financially unviable.
According to the Department, the service cost around £220 per day to operate but generated only £33 in revenue.
However, campaigners argue the service’s reliability was undermined by reductions to a weekend-only timetable and poor visibility of schedules.
A petition calling for the service to be reinstated has gathered more than 2,000 signatures – although only around 800 were valid under Manx petitioning rules.
In a statement, Arbory and Rushen Parish Commissioners expressed ‘deep disappointment’ at the decision and said they were ‘dismayed’ at the lack of consultation.
Commissioners’ chair, Peter Gunn, said the move ‘undermines rural connectivity, the local economy, and the island’s own tourism strategy.’
Critics also questioned why a far less-used seasonal route to Niarbyl – which served just 48 passengers this year – remains in operation.
The Save Our Cregneash Bus group is hosting a public meeting on Monday, April 28, at Port Erin Methodist Church Hall from 10.30am to 12.30pm to discuss the future of the service and press for alternatives.