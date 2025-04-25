A 27-year-old man has been fined £1,130 for seven motoring offences.
Dominic Mark Roberts appeared before magistrates on Thursday, April 24, and entered guilty pleas to having no vehicle licence, no insurance, three counts of having a defective tyre, and two counts of having a defective braking system.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that police found a Volkswagen Polo belonging to Roberts, parked on Maine Road in Port Erin, where the defendant lives, on January 15.
Checks showed that the vehicle licence had expired in October 2024 and it was described as in a poor state.
Officers spoke to the defendant and he admitted that the Polo was not taxed or insured.
It was subsequently seized and taken to the test centre, where a vehicle examiner deemed it unroadworthy.
Defence advocate Louise Cooil said that the car had not been used on the road for a number of years, and that Roberts had purchased it eight years ago.
The advocate said her client had lost the key to it a long time ago, and it had been parked on private land.
However, Roberts said that he had then had it taken to a garage.
He said he had been given a quote for a replacement key, but he hadn’t been able to afford it, so had asked for the car to be returned.
Roberts said the garage had brought it back when he wasn’t in, and had put it back on the road, rather than private property.
The court heard that he had no previous convictions.
Magistrates fined Roberts £650 for having no insurance, £80 for having no vehicle licence, £200 for the tyre offences, and £200 for the brakes.
They also endorsed the defendant’s licence with seven penalty points and ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs.