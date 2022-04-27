Raising money for RNLI
People are encouraged to dress in yellow and don their wellies if they so wish for the run or walk on the village’s beach that raises money for the island’s lifeboats. Registration opens at 2pm for the 3pm event, that the organisation hopes will become an annual fixture.
One member of the Peel lifeboat crew that will be putting her best foot forward at the weekend and taking part in the ‘Mayday Mile’ is Chloe Spooner. The station’s training coordinator aims to cover 150 miles during May.
Chloe said: ‘I’m a very keen walker, so the Mayday Mile is the perfect opportunity to get outside and raise money for the RNLI at the same time. With the new Shannon class boat arriving at the station it really underlined how important it is to be able to continually train and develop as a crew, backed by our amazing supporters.’
Chloe has chosen the target as 150 people drown in UK and Irish waters every year. To donate, log on to https://rnli.enthuse.com/pf/chloe-spooner
