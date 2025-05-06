The Artreach Studio in Peel is set to host a special event this weekend in collaboration with the ‘National Saturday Club’ initiative.
The National Saturday Club is a program held across the UK which looks to encourage teenagers to learn new skills, discover talents, meet new people, and find out more about certain subjects.
Now, thanks to its collaboration with Artreach Studio, teenagers in the island also have the opportunity to get involved in the scheme.
A class titled ‘Repeat Prints: An Exploration of Natural Colours’, led by renowned designer Cassie Quinn, is set to take place on Saturday, May 10.
This session will offers insights into sustainable fashion design, focusing on regenerative textiles and utilising waste materials.
Attendees will create repeat print stencils using natural colours from plants and food waste, promoting creativity and sustainability in fashion.
The ‘masterclass’ has been described as ‘ideal’ for aspiring teen artists and sustainability enthusiasts.
A spokesperson from the Artreach Studio commented: ‘As a powerful, UK-wide network of shared knowledge and best practice, the National Saturday Club represents an exceptional opportunity to build young people’s creative skills and embolden them to become the next generation of innovators and imaginative thinkers.
‘It also serves to connect educators and industry professionals so young people are better informed about the choices that exist for further education and rewarding careers.
‘Our collaboration with National Saturday Club is a very exciting opportunity for creative teenagers.
‘Students in the Isle of Man often miss out on opportunities to learn from and engage with professional artists on interesting and captivating projects.
‘Partnering industry with education and the creative and cultural sector, the National Saturday Club brings together 13 to 16 year olds from across the UK to participate in engaging and creative industry related workshops discovering subjects they love.
‘This is a melting pot of ideas, creativity and innovation of the nation’s next generation.’
This week’s event is not the only one that will form part of the collaboration between Artreach and the National Saturday Club.
The Artreach Studio ‘Art and Design Saturday Club’ runs between May and September for approximately 20 weeks throughout the year.
Techniques and mediums involved in the classes include painting, drawing, collage, printmaking, sculpture, pottery and textiles.
Sessions are led by artists Colette Gambell and Kate Jerry, with additional guest artists/creative industry specialists, science experts and innovative leaders contributing over the 20 weeks.
The programme is run through sponsorship, and is currently supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council, while it is currently looking for sponsors ahead of the 2025-2026 programme.
To register for either this week’s class or upcoming classes, you can do so by emailing [email protected].
If you wish to find out more about the National Saturday Club initiative, you can do so by visiting http://www.saturday-club.org/