Vehicle occupant suffers back and neck injuries
Friday 8th July 2022 3:53 pm
An occupant was helped out of a vehicle by paramedics after an accident earlier today.
It happened on the Old Castletown Road, Douglas.
The occupant suffered from back and neck injuries.
Once the casualty was taken out of the vehicle, firefighters made the vehicle safe and were on scene for about 30 minutes.
The incident led to traffic delays in the capital.