The police have issued warnings on social media about incidents occurring following the adverse weather conditions.
A force spokesman said: ‘A tree has fallen onto a car outside of Kewaigue School.
‘One side of the road is blocked.
‘There have been no injuries.’
He added: ‘The road is now closed from the Creg Ny Baa to Brandywell.
‘The Creg Back road is shut for the rally.
‘You can still get to the Creg Ny Baa public house from Hillberry.’
This road will be open again at 2.30pm
There was also a road traffic collision on the Sloc where a car went into a ditch.
A tree is down in the Hawthorne Hotel area of Peel Road.
The west bound carriageway is blocked off.
The high tide is starting to cause overtopping on the Shore Roa in Gansey.
The police have closed the road at 1.50pm as a result.
There are rocks in road at Devil’s Elbow.
The Strang Road along with its junction with Strang Crossroads to its junction with Peel Road will be closed from 1.30pm to 4.30pm today, due to a fallen tree.
Police have asked the public to ‘please take care whilst driving.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.