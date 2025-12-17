Dusk is the best time to feed hedgehogs, and if you’re able to co-ordinate your feeding with hedgehog activity so that only hedgehogs get to eat what you put out, rather than the neighbourhood cats or longtails, then non-fishy dog or cat food tins or sachets are perfect. Scattering dried pet food, especially kitten biscuits, is a good option if you’re not sure who is eating the food, as is specialist hedgehog food which cats don’t like.