A yellow frost warning has been issued for the island’s highest upland roads over the Christmas period, forecasters have said.
The warning from the Isle of Man Met Office is in place from 9pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 24), until 10am on Friday, December 26.
According to forecasters, road temperatures on the highest routes, above 1,000 feet, are likely to dip close to zero over the next couple of nights, lasting through to Boxing Day morning.
While most road surfaces are expected to remain dry, the Met Office said icy patches could form in places where moisture has persisted.
The warning applies specifically to the Island’s highest upland roads, where colder conditions are more likely to develop overnight.
A yellow warning indicates that adverse weather conditions are possible and may cause some disruption, particularly in exposed or elevated areas.
Forecasters said motorists using higher routes should be aware of the potential for isolated icy stretches during the warning period.